Man Credits Great Kissing Skills To Growing Up With Lots Of Sisters

DETROIT—Recognizing the women who shaped him into the man he is today, local man Luke Steinhauer reportedly credited his great kissing skills Monday to growing up with lots of sisters. “The women I date are usually pretty impressed, but I explain that with five sisters in the house growing up, it was just the way I was raised,” said Steinhauer, who reflected fondly on his upbringing as he described how a typical night in of his youth usually consisted of watching Project Runway, learning to French braid hair, and making out passionately with his female siblings. “Hey, what can I say, there was a lot of estrogen in that house. Sometimes when I was a kid, I used to wish I had brothers to kiss, but looking back, I wouldn’t change a single thing. You can definitely tell I’m a bit different from other guys.” At press time, Steinhauer added that he’d be remiss if he didn’t also credit his mother.