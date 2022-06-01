A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum in Paris, in an apparent climate-related protest. What do you think?

“What a shrewd co mment on the impotence of modern protest.” Brandon Farrier, Unemployed

“This is why you leave seniors at the entrance and pick them up on the way out.” Janelle Cronin, Soap Carver

“Laugh all you want, but this man’s bold actions are raising major awareness of what you can throw a cake on.” Lee Duval, Split-End Trimmer