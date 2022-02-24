CINCINNATI—In an impassioned call for a new era of social and economic justice, local man Dale Teffera, 37, told reporters Thursday that he dreams of living in a more equal America that just sort of happens on its own. “My greatest hope is to wake up one morning and suddenly find myself in a country where, somehow, everyone starts being treated with total fairness,” said Teffera, who described his dream of an America in which people of every color, creed, class, gender, and sexual orientation had managed to become part of an equitable society without too much direct action or complicated balancing of interests having to take place. “I want to see structural inequality one day simply go away, so that we can all live together in harmony and no one has to spend too much time carefully examining our nation’s deeply entrenched obstacles to progress or work really hard to remove them. They kind of just—poof!—disappear, and then we wind up in a true egalitarian democracy.” At press time, sources confirmed Teffera had clicked ‘like’ on the Facebook post of a friend who wrote that it was time for racism to end.