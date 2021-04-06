Man Finds 15,000 Bees In Car

A man returning to the parking lot after grocery shopping found an estimated 15,000 bees inside his car, which experts say likely happened after the swarm followed the queen bee through the vehicle’s open window. What do you think?

“Sounds really dangerous to get into a car without enough seatbelts for everyone.” Sybil Doyle • Unemployed

Advertisement

“It’s not until the bees form the shape of a person in order to drive away that you need to panic.” William Stokes • Debt Distributor

“Oh, they’ll leave you alone if you just drive normally.” Lance Blackwell • Rock Splitter



