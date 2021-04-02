Man Fined For Keeping Sharks In Basement Pool

A New York man was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine for illegal possession with intent to sell seven sandbar sharks discovered in an above-ground pool he kept in his basement. What do you think?
“All I know is that I promised my son a shark for his birthday and I can’t disappoint him again.”
Bri Rutherford • Skywriter
Advertisement
“Well, you can’t just keep them in your attic seal tank.”
Dominic Hinkle • Whistle Tuner
“I hope they can safely return the pool back to the yard where it belongs.”
Oscar Billings • Systems Analyst