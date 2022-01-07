TRENTON, NJ—Saying it would be a nice way to unwind after a grueling eight hours at work, local man Patrick McCormick reportedly gave himself a little treat Wednesday for getting through the day. “Man, it’s really great to take the edge off with a nice little treat after a total slog like today,” said McCormick, who stressed that knowing he had his treat to look forward to was all that kept him going through the grind of work meetings, commuting, and general exhaustion. “I have this whole ritual that makes it a little more fun. It’s silly, but, hey, you do what you need to do. Usually, I like to start the day by giving myself a little treat in the morning, too.” After additional consideration, McCormick concluded that today had been such a drag he might even give himself a second little treat later in the evening.

