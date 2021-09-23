MILWAUKEE—Trying not to picture his father hurt or incapacitated, local man Eamon Pike was reportedly growing terrified Thursday that something had happened to his dad after still not receiving a recommendation for the new Hulu series Only Murders In The Building. “For the first couple weeks I figured he just hadn’t started watching or couldn’t figure out how to get into his account, but now that the season is half over and he still hasn’t contacted me at all to tell me that Steve Martin and Martin Short’s chemistry is as terrific as ever, I really need to check on him,” said Pike, adding that he could only imagine his father bleeding out in a ditch somewhere, unable to communicate that he hadn’t laughed as much since Short and Martin’s Netflix special An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life. “Maybe Dad’s been robbed, or he’s in an ICU, or he’s hit senility to the point that he can no longer even follow a serialized plot. I don’t know, but I’m struggling to find an innocuous explanation for why he hasn’t at least texted me that the show is a fun caper that expertly combines zingers with a lot of heart.” At press time, Pike was speeding to his childhood home after a new trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife premiered without eliciting a word from his father.

