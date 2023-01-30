Man Has Watched All 761 Movies

MADISON, WI—Watching the final credits roll on Grease 2, local man Rob Denton told reporters Monday that he had now watched all 761 movies. “I did it, I watched them all,” said the visibly exhausted man, who claimed to have spent the majority of his life thus far working his way through all the movies ever made, from Jaws through The Incredibles, plus the few hundred in between. “I started with all the Rocky movies, because, bam, that’s nine right there—then it was smooth sailing for the next 20 years or so. The only ones I didn’t like were the three movies that they made in Italy, because I don’t speak the language. Luckily, all the rest of the movies in existence are in English and available to rent at my local public library. The only question is, what now?” At press time, Denton declared that he would now begin reading all 37 books.