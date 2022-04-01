WATERLOO, IA—Groaning as he struggled to get comfortable in the cramped space, local man Brad Green confirmed Friday that he hated when he and his girlfriend stayed over at her parents’ house, because they always wound up having to sleep in her childhood bassinet. “This sucks—why didn’t they upgrade to something bigger when she moved out?” said Green, who reportedly tossed and turned as he tried to arrange his limbs into a tolerable position, sighing while his girlfriend slept soundly beside him under a mobile that played Pachelbel’s Canon in D. “I’ll probably be up the whole night, but even if I do manage to drift off for a while, my neck will be sore for the next two weeks. Is it too much to ask for a place to sleep where my feet, legs, and half of my torso don’t hang off the edge? And you can forget about having sex in this thing. It makes a ton of a noise when it rocks back and forth, and someone’s always banging their head on the canopy.” At press time, Green was seen curled up on the couch in the living room of a Barbie dreamhouse.