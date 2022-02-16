WATERLOO, IA—Carefully preparing the morsel so it would appear appetizing and not arouse suspicion, local man Brendan McHenry reportedly hid an engagement ring inside a piece of cheese Wednesday so his girlfriend, Abby Shuster, would take it without making too much of a fuss. “Does Abby want a piece of cheese? Does she?” McHenry called out to Shuster, who jumped off the couch at the invitation and eagerly accepted the savory treat, appearing not to notice that a diamond ring representing a lifetime commitment was concealed inside. “Look at her, she’s so excited! She may not understand it’s what’s best for her, but hopefully this will at least make it go down smoother. I’ve already tried this a few times with peanut butter, but just when she stops smacking her tongue and I think we’re engaged, she spits the ring out onto the floor.” McHenry added that he hoped Shuster accepted the proposal this time so he wouldn’t be forced to shove the idea of getting married down her throat.