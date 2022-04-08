A 60-year-old man in Germany was caught after allegedly being vaccinated for Covid as many as 90 times in order to obtain vaccination cards with real batch numbers and sell them to people who did not want to receive the immunization themselves. What do you think?

“It’s amazing the nurse was able to find a spot not covered by a bandage. ” Trevor Samuelson • Barbershop Sweeper

“Okay, but he should still get the booster.” Lisa Panko • Deodorant Advocate