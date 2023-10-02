Man Indicted In 1996 Murder Of Tupac Shakur

More than 25 years after the killing of Tupac Shakur, a self-described gang member who has repeatedly proclaimed that he participated in the drive-by shooting of the rapper has been indicted on a murder charge. What do you think?

“Indicting the killer won’t b ring Tupac’s Coachella hologram back.” Joseph Kaji, Snake Milker

“Finally, the closure that will hopefully let Tupac get on with his life.” Desmond Worthington, Unemployed

