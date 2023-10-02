Man Indicted In 1996 Murder Of Tupac Shakur

More than 25 years after the killing of Tupac Shakur, a self-described gang member who has repeatedly proclaimed that he participated in the drive-by shooting of the rapper has been indicted on a murder charge. What do you think?
“Indicting the killer won’t bring Tupac’s Coachella hologram back.”
Joseph Kaji, Snake Milker
This Week's Most Viral News: September 29, 2023
“Finally, the closure that will hopefully let Tupac get on with his life.”
Desmond Worthington, Unemployed
“This is the perfect time to cash in on ’90s murder nostalgia.”
Natalie Raynor, Odor Judge