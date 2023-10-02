America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Man Indicted In 1996 Murder Of Tupac Shakur

More than 25 years after the killing of Tupac Shakur, a self-described gang member who has repeatedly proclaimed that he participated in the drive-by shooting of the rapper has been indicted on a murder charge. What do you think?

“Indicting the killer won’t bring Tupac’s Coachella hologram back.”

Joseph Kaji, Snake Milker

“Finally, the closure that will hopefully let Tupac get on with his life.”

Desmond Worthington, Unemployed

“This is the perfect time to cash in on ’90s murder nostalgia.”

Natalie Raynor, Odor Judge