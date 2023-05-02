America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Man Jailed For Scaring Neighbor’s 1,100 Chickens To Death

A man in China has been sentenced to prison after a court found him guilty of scaring to death 1,100 chickens that belonged to a neighbor with whom he was feuding. What do you think?

“Why didn’t he just shoot his neighbor like a normal person?”

Janet Venn, Systems Analyst

“Glad to live in America where they encourage the mass slaughter of innocent animals.”

George Daniels, Database Expert

“Probably a fun change of pace from getting their throats slit.”

Seyon Rusek, Beverage Attendant