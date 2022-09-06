WINDSOR, CT—Seeking direction for his newfound passion, aspiring misogynist Kevin Lizowski told reporters Tuesday he hoped to find guidance online about how to better hate women. “I just wonder if anyone on the internet might have some advice that would help me develop my bigoted views and find outlets for my hostility toward women,” said Lizowski, adding that if he could meet with more experienced misogynists in online forums and “just pick up a few pointers” that would probably be all he would need to get started. “There has to a subreddit about this kind of thing somewhere. My friend told me he found one on woodworking the other day that was really helpful. Who knows, maybe there’s even a misogynist podcast I could download or a Facebook group I could join.” Five minutes after logging on, sources confirmed Lizowski was feeling both incredibly horny and incredibly angry and did not understand why.