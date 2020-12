Eighty-one-year-old William Shakespeare of Warwickshire, England became one of the first in the world to receive Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial as the country’s mass vaccination project rolled out this week. What do you think?

“Where do I know that n ame ‘coronavirus’ from?” Buck Clancy • Systems Analyst

“That’s crazy. He’s got the same first name as William Shatner.” Sofia Breen • Bird Masseuse