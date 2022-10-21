RALEIGH, NC—Stressing that he did not want to cast his ballot in November without being fully informed, local man Mark Winters told reporters Friday that he would not be deciding which candidates he could vote for until he personally had done extensive research on which state he lived in. “I need to learn more about where I reside and where I’m legally eligible to vote, because otherwise, there’s just no way of knowing which of these midterm candidates to support when I go to the polls,” said Winters, explaining that he preferred to seek out impartial sources of information rather than relying on the mailers, billboards, and ads he had seen, all of which seemed to be trying to convince him his home was in North Carolina’s second congressional district. “I want to tune out all the noise—whether it’s what the GPS is telling me about my current location or which state’s name is printed on my driver’s license—and conduct my own unbiased investigation of where I live. Until then, I just can’t be sure whether I’ll be able to vote for J.D. Vance, Kari Lake, or John Fetterman. As a citizen, I believe it’s important I have all the facts so that I can figure out just where I’m at in this election.” At press time, Winters added that he would need to find out what organization had funded the “Welcome to Raleigh” signs all over the town he lives in before he could consider them a reliable source of information.