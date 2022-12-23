OLYMPIA, WA—Sneaking it out of the bag without rustling the plastic, local man Nick Juarez reportedly peeled the price tag off of a gift Friday before giving it to his dog. “I don’t want him to know how much I spent,” said Juarez, struggling to remove the sticker from a tag hanging off of a stuffed alligator, adding that no matter the price, it was gauche to leave it on. “Even if he can’t comprehend numbers, it’s always so awkward when that happens. For instance, I did get it on sale, but that doesn’t mean I didn’t put a lot of thought into it or somehow care less about him. Most of his favorite toys like sticks are free anyway, so I don’t think he cares too much about things like that. Plus, I’m not sure he knows what a good price would be, seeing as I usually do all the shopping around here.” Juarez went on to add that he made sure to get a gift receipt in case his dog wanted to exchange it.

