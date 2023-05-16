TULSA, OK—Describing them as a consistent and disturbing presence in his daily life, local man Clinton Morris reported being plagued Tuesday by intrusive thoughts of wanting to help others. “I just keep hearing these voices in my head incessantly telling me that I need to donate to charity,” said Morris, holding his head in his hands while explaining that he had sought therapy for the obsessive ideation about easing others’ pain, but it only made him want to volunteer at a food bank even more. “It all started when I was a kid. I’d see my classmates being bullied, and these dark thoughts about comforting them and telling them they were loved would pop into my head. I drink to drown out these compassionate impulses, but it’s no use. Please, I just want the altruistic voices to stop!” At press time, Morris was reportedly frightened after hallucinating that all people are valid and deserve respect.

