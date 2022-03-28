CHICAGO—Noting that the guy looked oddly familiar, local resident Chris Reynolds told reporters that he was pretty sure the other person he saw in his building’s laundry room Monday had been his next-door neighbor for 12 years. “Huh, yeah, I know that guy—I think we’ve lived down the hall from each other for the better part of our adult lives,” said Reynolds, adding that while he couldn’t put his finger on it, he was fairly certain he’d seen the man in passing over the last decade. “I know I’m not the best with faces, but I’m almost positive I’ve seen him entering the building, exiting the building, or getting his mail since around 2010. What was his name again? He introduced himself, like, 10 or 11 years ago. Dang.” At press time, reports confirmed Reynold’s neighbor had walked past him, looked him in the eye, and confusedly asked, “Do I know you?”