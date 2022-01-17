SIESTA KEY, FL—Selecting a gem he hoped would match the meaningfulness of their relationship, 26-year-old Owen Nowicki reportedly proposed to girlfriend Jillian Rice on Monday with an heirloom ring once worn by his divorced sister in 2013. “This ring’s been passed down in my family for a long time, ever since my sister first wed her high school boyfriend in his backyard nearly a decade ago,” said Nowicki, who beamed at Rice as he dropped to one knee and presented her with a small black felt box containing the chocolate diamond from Zales. “This meant so much to my sister before she found her husband’s Plenty of Fish account, and now, I want it to be yours. I’m sure she’d think you look beautiful in it if she ever came to any family events. And of course we can get it resized, since she had fingers like sausages.” At press time, sources confirmed Rice was too emotional for words.

