Man Psyches Self Up To Watch Movie

ITHACA, NY—Worried that he wouldn’t be able to endure the task in his current mindset, local man Brian Grinnell was reportedly psyching himself up Tuesday to watch a movie. “Look, Brian, it’s just two hours and it’s over—you’ve got this,” said Grinnell, reminding himself that he could always take a break halfway through if sitting on his couch and watching a movie grew too difficult. “You’ve done this before, Brian, don’t make it any harder than it already is. You’ve got your phone in hand, so you can always scroll through that. If you need to, you could just stretch it out over two days. What are you doing with the next two hours anyway? The longer you put it off, the worse it’s going to feel. You can do it. I believe in you.” At press time, Grinnell was trying to psych himself up to turn the movie off.