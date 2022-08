A suspected bank robber was rescued in Rome after the roof of a tunnel he had been digging to allegedly break into a bank collapsed, burying him under six meters of dirt. What do you think?

“He’s going to be really mad wh en he finds out the bank has a front door.” Warren Hynes, Record Shatterer

“With his skills, he should have no problem breaking halfway out of jail.” Esmée Leeds, Warehouse Decorator