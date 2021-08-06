WEST ORANGE, NJ—Far outlasting anything he has accomplished in a professional, academic, or personal capacity, sources confirmed Friday that local man Darren Thompson’s most enduring contribution to society was uploading a 5-second excerpt of The Nutty Professor to YouTube. “The brief excerpt of The Nutty Professor’s dinner scene will reach thousands of people, bringing them more joy and comfort than Darren could ever provide to another human,” said an anonymous acquaintance, referring to Thompson’s decision to post the video without advertisements as undeniable proof of his selflessness. “He’s provided an invaluable service that will continue to impact lives long after he’s dead. This clip far outweighs any effect he’s had in his community—in fact, it acts as a buffer against the lasting damage he’s done to those around him.” At press time, Thompson had further cemented his legacy by posting a 3-second clip from Nutty Professor II: The Klumps.

