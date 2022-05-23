CHICAGO—Reflecting on anxieties he said were rooted in attachment issues from his childhood, a local man told reporters Monday that he realized his fear of committing to AirPods stemmed from nothing more than his fear of one day losing them. “I think I’m so wrapped up in trying to avoid the pain of loss that I’m not allowing myself to experience the joy of having AirPods,” said Justin Anderson, 26, explaining that a recent therapy session had helped him gain perspective on what was truly holding him back from paying a couple hundred dollars for the Apple product. “I get that it’s completely normal to eventually lose them. It’s something everyone goes through. Still, it’s hard to leave yourself open to the hurt you know you’ll feel if suddenly they’re just gone. I want to have wireless Bluetooth earphones in my life, but I don’t know if I’m ready, on an emotional level, for all the things that can go wrong with them.” At press time, Anderson acknowledged that if he truly loved the AirPods, it would be okay to someday let them go.