We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A 50-year-old California man has been certified a Guinness World Record holder after visiting Disneyland nearly 2,995 times in a row, with his streak beginning in 2012 and ending when the park closed for the pandemic in 2020. What do you think?

“That’s one dedicate d midlife crisis.” Lucas Dupuy, Hint Decryptor

“I wonder how he’ll celebrate his record.” Chelsea Holloway, Dime Bag Filler