Man Shopping For Bowling Shoe That Can Also Be Worn To Funerals, Weddings

EAU CLAIRE, WI—Browsing for something that was both classy and versatile, local man Ron Schneider was shopping for a bowling shoe Thursday that could also be worn to funerals and weddings. “I don’t want to have a closet full of shoes, but I also need something nice enough to bowl in,” said Schneider, who examined a classic split- red- and- black oxford before deciding it was a little too fancy for a normal family dinner. “I have all these events coming up, my niece’s wedding, Wagner’s Lanes summer tournament, and my kid’s graduation. I want to get as much use as possible out of these. Hell, if I like them well enough I might even be able to walk my own daughter down the aisle in them.” At press time, Schneider had fallen in love with a pair of red, white, and blue loafers that go perfectly with his formal Packers track pants.

