A Georgia man has been federally charged with wire fraud after lying about owning a small business to receive a Covid-19 relief loan, which he then used to buy a single Pokémon card that cost $57,789. What do you think?
“I just hope the evidence locker is temperature-controlled.”
Zack Klasfeld, Unemployed
Advertisement
“Imagine how much it will appreciate by the time he gets out of prison though.”
Hugh Liddell, Cartel Messenger
“Pretty good at paperwork for a 9-year-old.”
Tori Ocheret, General Employee