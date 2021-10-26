A Georgia man has been federally charged with wire fraud after lying about owning a small business to receive a Covid-19 relief loan, which he then used to buy a single Pokémon card that cost $57,789. What do you think?

“I just hope the evidence locker is temperature-controlled.” Zack Klasfeld, Unemployed

“Imagine how much it will appreciate by the time he gets out of prison though.” Hugh Liddell, Cartel Messenger