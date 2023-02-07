Man Sues Woman For ‘Emotional Trauma’ After Rejecting Him

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A man in Singapore has filed a lawsuit against a woman for $3 million, claiming that she caused emotional “trauma” to his life when she told him she wasn’t interested in a romantic relationship with him. What do you think?

“This will be a cute story to tell their grandkids.” Jason Gilbert, Truth Expert

“This seems like just the thing that will ultimately win her over.” Colleen Pawel, Product Photographer