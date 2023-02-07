America's Finest News Source.
Man Sues Woman For ‘Emotional Trauma’ After Rejecting Him

A man in Singapore has filed a lawsuit against a woman for $3 million, claiming that she caused emotional “trauma” to his life when she told him she wasn’t interested in a romantic relationship with him. What do you think?

“This will be a cute story to tell their grandkids.”

Jason Gilbert, Truth Expert

“This seems like just the thing that will ultimately win her over.”

Colleen Pawel, Product Photographer

“I worry about being countersued for only talking about myself at dinner.”

Jeff Whitfield, Freelance Motivator

