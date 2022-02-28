CASTLE PINES, CO—Dismissing the matter as not indicative of any larger issue, local man Bryan Marquette told reporters Monday that he was sure it was no big deal that he was betting on sports in his dreams now. “Yeah, so I might have woken up sweating after this dream where I’d lost millions of prop bets and they came and repossessed my car and my house, but hey, it’s just a dream, right?” said the daily DraftKings and FanDuel user, who added that there was no connection that he could see between the increasingly large sums of money he was betting on the outcomes of Avalanche and University of Colorado basketball games and the vivid recurring dreams he had of winning big only to lose it all again. “Of course, gambling can be a real problem for some people, but I always bet within my limits, except in my dreams where I put down several thousand I know I don’t have on the Broncos and I lose and my wife leaves me. The other night I did have this weird one where I’d laid down a few hundred on [Nikola] Jokic topping 38 points and assists combined. He was just about to make the shot that would do it, but then he just fucking died, just died right there on the court. And then suddenly, in that moment, I was Jokic, and I was dying too, and I woke up screaming. That one was pretty weird. But I feel like that was more a dream about dying than sports betting, per se. I was more concerned about the fact that I spent a lot of the dream trying to find a gun.” Marquette told reporters that he’d decided to start keeping a dream journal in case any of the bets he made in his dreams were a sign that he should make the same bets in real life.

