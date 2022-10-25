SALIDA, CO—Acknowledging that the unrealistic fantasy elements didn’t have to make sense to be enjoyed, local man Caleb Deakins told reporters Tuesday he was suspending disbelief to watch a film in which a regular person changed for the better. “This obviously would never happen in real life, so I’m just gonna switch off my brain and have fun watching a character who starts off as a shitty person and somehow becomes a good person, for the sake of entertainment,” said Deakins, explaining that it’s best not to think too hard about the ridiculous premise that a person could ever progress emotionally. “It’s nice to imagine the kind of world where a person who is selfish and cruel to others would be able to turn into less of a bad person, even if it’s a little far-fetched. Is it completely preposterous that a person could not only change, but change for the better? Totally, but that’s the magic of movies, so I’m not going to put any real-world value judgments on it and will instead just kick back and appreciate its whimsical charm.” At press time, Deakins added that he was completely disappointed with the film’s unbelievable ending in which the main character was genuinely happy with life.