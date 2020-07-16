America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Man Trademarks Dozens Of Possible New Names For Washington Redskins

Opinion

A man in Virginia has registered dozens of names related to the Washington NFL team over the last six years in a possible attempt to sell the trademark for profit, a move patent lawyers say will likely fail. What do you think?

“That’s a really ingenious way to make money unless it fails, in which case, it was a total waste of time.”

Donna Brown • Phone Tree Organizer

“Social progress has to be worth at least 10 grand.”

Eric Ferris • Knife Investigator

“I just hope he covered his bases by registering a few names that were more racist.”

Chap Delorme • Shrub Arsonist

