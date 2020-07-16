Man Trademarks Dozens Of Possible New Names For Washington Redskins

A man in Virginia has registered dozens of names related to the Washington NFL team over the last six years in a possible attempt to sell the trademark for profit, a move patent lawyers say will likely fail. What do you think?

“That’s a really ingenious way to make money unless it fails, in which case, it was a total waste of time.” Donna Brown • Phone Tree Organizer

“Social progress has to be worth at least 10 grand.” Eric Ferris • Knife Investigator