American Voices

Man Who Inspired ‘Sound Of Freedom’ Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By 7 Women

The man whose life inspired the film Sound Of Freedom about fighting child sex trafficking has reportedly stepped away from his watchdog organization after an internal investigation into sexual misconduct allegations brought by seven women. What do you think?

“Oh, so being anti-child trafficking isn’t good enough? Now he has to be against every form of sex crime?”

Kyle McEnerney, Jetpack Engineer

“If that were true, I’m sure it would’ve been in the movie.”

Cathy Scollins, Truce Coordinator

“I highly doubt he’d do that after all those fictional children he saved.”

Stan Moskowitz, Currency Designer