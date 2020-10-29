America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Man Who Only Waited 15 Minutes To Vote Worried Experience Too Easy To Be Legitimate

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 43
Vol 56 Issue 43election 2020
Illustration for article titled Man Who Only Waited 15 Minutes To Vote Worried Experience Too Easy To Be Legitimate

ATHENS, GA—Growing increasingly suspicious as he reflected on the ease of casting his ballot, local man Andrew Perez told reporters Thursday that he worried only 15 minutes of waiting had meant his voting experience had been too easy to be legitimate. “Man, I was just in and out of the polling place in no time, so I don’t know if my ballot is even being counted,” said the visibly flustered Perez, who grew overcome with a sinking feeling after remarking that he failed to encounter a single obstacle at the ballot box. “Come to think of it, there were a lot of pretty sketchy signs—the place had plenty of ballots, they didn’t bother me about my driver’s license, the machine worked fine, and there were no poll watchers outside trying to hassle anyone. Also, the instructions on how to fill out the ballot itself the were clear and easy to follow. Jesus, what the fuck was wrong with this place?” At press time, Perez’s worries had been alleviated after receiving a letter saying his ballot had been rejected for being improperly filled out.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Lori Lightfoot Unveils Plan To Replace Chicago’s Public Transit System With Police

How Trump Can Beat Biden

Hundreds Of Years Of Race, Class Privilege Allow Man Extra Legroom

Dodgers Sprayed With Blood, Viscera As Screaming Playoff Demon Bursts From Clayton Kershaw’s Body