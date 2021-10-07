COLORADO SPRINGS, CO—After violating the company’s terms of service with his factually inaccurate message, local man Mitch Pennington, who posted the words “We can all get through this together!” on Facebook, was reportedly kicked off the social media platform Thursday for spreading a Covid-19 hoax. “We have taken immediate action to suspend Mr. Pennington’s account after he knowingly and willfully disseminated misinformation that suggests Americans are capable of joining together to overcome this disease,” said Facebook spokesperson Jessica Brodich, explaining that while the idea of the country cooperating in the face of adversity might seem completely absurd on the surface, the post was apparently believable enough to have been shared widely and was ultimately read by millions. “We do not tolerate users who attempt to deceive and mislead our online community by planting false hope in people’s minds. Though we support free speech, dangerous lies like ‘In the end, we are one big family’ or ‘United, we can do great things’ pose a serious threat to the public health. They deceive Americans into believing they actually have the capacity to work toward common goals.” Facebook, Twitter, and other social media companies later issued statements vowing they would only promote content that provides U.S. residents with accurate information about just how badly they fucked up on Covid.