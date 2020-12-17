America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Man Wins $800,000 Playing Same Numbers On 160 Lotto Tickets

A man in Virginia won $800,000 in the state’s Lottery Pick 4 game after he purchased 160 tickets all with the same numbers, with each individual ticket earning him the top prize of $5,000. What do you think?

“I hope this doesn’t convince people that it’s a smart idea to live in Virginia.”

David Razatos • Organ Grinder

“It’s always so heartwarming when someone’s addiction is validated like this.”

Spike Fickert • Bread Critic

“Yeah, but the odds that you’re that specific guy are, like, seven billion to one.”

Laverne Toner • Church Pew Attendant

