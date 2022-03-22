OGDEN, UT—Admitting that it wasn’t his area of expertise, a customer at local service center Barry’s Tire and Automotive told reporters Tuesday that he wished he knew enough about cars to tell if a repair on his Hyundai Elantra should really cost one whole blow job. “I should have done some research beforehand so I’d at least know if this kind of work was worth giving head for,” said area man Jared Adler, who added that sucking off a mechanic seemed like a lot to spend, but he didn’t actually know how much new brake pads and rotors were going for these days. “I don’t want to get cheated like last time, when I needed my tires rotated and way overpaid with a whole rim job. Maybe I can find someone who’ll do it for just a long make-out session.” At press time, sources confirmed Adler had called his father, who suggested he try talking the mechanic down to a simple tug job.