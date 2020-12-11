Man With 90-Year Sentence For Marijuana Released From Prison

71-year-old Richard DeLisi has been released from a Florida prison after serving 31 of his 90-year sentence for marijuana trafficking, making him one of the longest-serving inmates for nonviolent cannabis crimes in the country. What do you think?

“I hope he’s lear ned his lesson not to be singled out arbitrarily by the legal system.” Jessie Colamaria, Pumpkin Skeptic

Advertisement

“So now we’re releasing a hardened 71-year-old ex-con instead of a 130-year-old rehabilitated man.” Keith Rao, Unemployed

“I worry that he’ll just return to a life of non-violence.” Dane Kilfoyle, Sketch Artist