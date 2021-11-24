CENTERVILLE, OH—Hoping to salvage the holiday with a low-key get together, friendless man Clark Adams was reportedly making plans Wednesday for a makeshift Friendsgiving with family. “It’s not my first choice, but I don’t really want to spend the holiday alone, so I’ll see if I can throw something together with my siblings and parents,” said Adams, telling reporters that if everybody brought a dish and a few of them hung out afterwards to play a board game or something it could be a nice enough way to spend an afternoon. “Obviously, there’s something a little depressing about spending Friendsgiving with the people you spent your entire childhood with, but I’m pretty sure my folks don’t have any Friendsgiving plans either so we may as well all eat a bunch of food and get drunk together.” Adams added that he would hopefully get a chance to reconnect with a handful of random acquaintances he barely knew over Christmas.

