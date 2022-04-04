OMAHA, NE—Pondering whether the universe, in its own subtle manner, might be trying to send him a message, a local man reportedly wondered aloud if the speeding ticket he received Monday wasn’t just karma for driving 120 miles per hour down the freeway. “Wow, I guess what goes around really does come around, huh?” said Josh Daniels, 35, who described how he had spent the morning wildly careening through residential neighborhoods in his Honda Accord before he decided to merge onto Interstate 80 and “just floor it.” “I don’t want to draw connections where there aren’t any, but when I saw those flashing lights in the rearview, it definitely gave me pause. Maybe this is simply karma’s way of tapping me on the shoulder and letting me know there are consequences for screaming ‘I will never die’ while zigzagging through traffic and flipping off multiple state troopers.” According to sources, Daniels went on to wonder whether his pending vehicular manslaughter charge wasn’t some sort of cosmic justice related to his decision to climb behind the wheel after drinking a fifth of blended scotch.