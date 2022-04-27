MINNEAPOLIS—Pondering aloud about the performer’s upbeat, cheery nature, local man James Webber, 34, reportedly wondered Wednesday if the tambourine player in the band he was watching was actually that happy in real life. “Look at that huge smile on her face while she just hits that tambourine and taps her foot, you can’t fake that, right?” said Webber, reflecting on his own apparent lack of happiness in comparison to the carefree and jovial nature of the grinning percussionist. “I just don’t have that kind of pep in my step. She seems so compelled by the music, I bet she has a nice family and good, caring friends.”At press time, Webber had determined that no human could ever feel content and the tambourine player’s happiness was all just an act.