JACKSONVILLE, FL—Expressing concern that he might have played up his facility with witchcraft and dark magic at the expense of other qualifications, local man Timothy Sellers told reporters Tuesday that he might have mentioned sorcery a few too many times during a recent job interview. “It seemed to go pretty well, but maybe I should have made fewer references to the various arcane and esoteric rites I have mastered,” said Sellers, wondering aloud whether it would have been better to include Photoshop and Excel on his résumé’s special skills section instead of necromancy and incantations. “I definitely hit it off with the hiring manager—we’re both big Jaguars fans—but I’m not sure he followed when I described how my clairvoyance and occult powers could be useful in forecasting market trends, or how certain conjuring rituals could be applied to supply-chain problems. Hopefully the evil eye I gifted him at the end was enough for him to overlook all that.” At press time, reports confirmed Sellers had been passed over for a more experienced wizard.