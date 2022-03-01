BALTIMORE—Reeling from the overwhelming sensation that he was about to die, local man David McNeil reportedly explained Tuesday that he would honestly rather keep having a panic attack than do some stupid little counting bullshit. “I know that doing it would distract me to calm me down mentally, but G od, that counting and breathing shit is just so idiotic, ” said McNeil, allowing his vision to continue tunneling as he hyperventilated due to his parasympathetic nervous system being convinced he was drowning. “Look, if I have to be doubled over struggling to breathe, that’s what I’m going to do. I don’t need to name the things I can see in this room, what am I, in fucking kindergarten? I’d rather just keep feeling intense feelings of terror than compromise who I am.” Several reports indicated that McNeil continued panicking for hours until the moment he finally decided to count to three .