RIO RANCHO, NM—Providing sources with a wishy-washy response to the question, local man Terrence Chase confirmed Thursday that he would not necessarily describe himself as at risk of suicide, but he was definitely open to it. “It’s not something I would commit to at this time, but who knows, things change—I could be persuaded,” said the 32-year-old sales representative, who noted that if he were particularly bored one day and had nothing else going on, then he might try it, but the act was not at the top of his list. “I’m not saying I need to be hospitalized or anything crazy like that, but you might want to keep an eye on me, if you know what I mean. Living, dying, whatever. It’s all the same to me. Really, I’m so occupied with rewatching Glee at the moment that I don’t even have to consider anything else.” At press time, Chase added that regardless, he was sure he would get around to it eventually.

