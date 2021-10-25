Senator Joe Manchin has said that he has previously offered to change his political party affiliation to Independent if he were an “embarrassment” to his Democratic colleagues, adding that no Democrats accepted the offer. What do you think?

“The Democratic Party will always have a place for someone who opposes their every move.” Jacques Tierny, CPR Critic

Advertisement

“And we’re absolutely sure he didn’t go through with it?” Elissa Siskind, Gunk Scraper