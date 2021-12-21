Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (WV) said in a recent interview that he will vote no on the Build Back Better Act, legislation that would expand the social safety net while reducing Americans’ childcare and healthcare costs and combating climate change. What do you think?

“That suc ks, but Democrats still need him if they want to keep getting nothing done.” Jon Engstrom, Ham Sniffer

“Such a betrayal after all the things he did to suggest he’d do exactly that.” Buck Wentzel, Breath Checker