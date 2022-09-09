SAN DIEGO—Saying that he was proud of the low-key relationship the two had maintained all these years, free agent NFL linebacker Manti Te’o revealed to reporters Friday that he’s still friends with Lennay Kekua. “While the romantic spark went out for us years ago, we still stay in touch, and I really appreciate getting to catch up with Lennay whenever we have the opportunity,” said Te’o, adding that Kekua kept him updated on her leukemia remission, and that she sent him a nice note after he got married in August 2020. “Lennay was a really important part of my life, and I really believe that you can stay friends with an ex. We only talk once in a while over text or email, and never see each other in person, but we’ve promised each other that if we’re ever in the same city, we’ll get together for coffee or a bite to eat. With some people, it’s not meant to be, romantically, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still remain friends.” Te’o added that he was also pleased that his NFL earnings had allowed him to help Kekua out several times with financial struggles she’d had over the past couple of years.