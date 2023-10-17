Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

Former President Donald Trump allegedly shared highly classified information about U.S. nuclear submarines with an Australian billionaire who was a member of Mar-a-Lago. The Onion asked other members what government secrets the 45th president shared with them, and this is what they said.

Rod Morris, Driver

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“I delivered a pizza, and he shoved some nuclear schematics in my pocket and told me Iran would pay me plenty.”

Kathleen Morgan, Restaurateur

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“He offered to disclose the location of the White House to me for $50,000.”

Paul Wiley, CEO

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“Let’s just say I have everything I’d need to assassinate the entire Cabinet in under 20 minutes.”

Tabitha Moody, Heiress

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“Far more people were killed on 9/11 than the public knows, and I was one of them.”

Mark Dunst, Security Officer

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“What’s Azerbaijan? Anyway, they’re toast on Dec. 3.”

Malcolm Austin, Venture Capitalist

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“Apparently, the Defense Department has a top-secret headquarters that’s shaped like a giant pentagon.”

Oliver Franks, Entrepreneur

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“A fly’s hind wings are actually non-flight balancing organs called halteres, which is less of a secret and more of a cool insect fact.”

Edward Lindsey, Hedge Fund Manager

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“Everyone at his Super Bowl party got a chunk of JFK’s brain.”

Susan Carney, Oil Executive

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“He was offered a three-year, $150 million NBA contract after he threw paper towels to Hurricane Maria victims, giving scouts for the Washington Wizards a chance to see his shooting form.”

Wu Yongrui, Diplomat

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“I was assured the U.S. military was too weak to resist China because they all wear skirts and go to therapy now.”

Daniel Glaser, Mine Owner

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“We are all children, crying out to be held and loved, screaming for succor from the cold night’s terrors, hearing no reply but our echo.”

Tim Steele, Lawyer

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“He kissed his cousin Peter when he was 7.”

Hiram Martin, Real Estate Developer

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“Denver is real.”

Kenford Williams, Day Trader

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“He told me the secret in Bush’s Baked Beans is cinnamon.”

Archer Merino, Music Producer

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“He had a whole file folder of documents related to Japan spread out on the dinner table. And because I threw up on them, he let me keep them.”

Marie Damaris, Surgeon

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“He actually weighs 600 pounds but carries it well.”

Q, Prophet

Image for article titled Mar-A-Lago Members Reveal What Secrets Trump Shared With Them

“Nothing I didn’t already know.

You’ve Made It This Far...

