Maria Sharapova Retires From Tennis

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova, 32, is retiring after a 19-year career that included five Grand Slam titles, a silver Olympic medal and four years ranked as the Women’s Tennis Association’s number-one player. What do you think?

“I’ll always remember her for being one of the tennis players I’ve heard of.” Brady Condon • Heist Manager

“I can’t say I’m surprised, seeing as tennis is the exact thing I’d expect her to retire from.” Dwain Keefe • Hat Sizer

Advertisement