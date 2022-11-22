The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied Mariah Carey’s application to trademark the moniker “Queen of Christmas,” which the singer hoped to use as branding for various products, after other artists who also claimed the title opposed it. What do you think?

“Maybe writing a song a bout Christmas would strengthen her case.” Adele Howe, Nemesis Designator

“That’s a title that can only be conferred by the Pope.” Jerold Price, Asphalt Paver