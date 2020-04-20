Marijuana And Criminal Justice



8 in 10: Incarcerated marijuana dealers who leave prison with far more business connections and industry knowledge than competitors who never get arrested.

$3,400,000,000: Amount U.S. authorities spend per year on dreadlock wigs to be used in undercover marijuana busts.

12 oz.: Amount of marijuana one must possess in order to be legally considered a kingpin.

25%: Chances of police busting down random door of a house anywhere in the U.S. and finding weed.

3: Years of average possession sentence for a black man discovered carrying 0 lbs of marijuana.

